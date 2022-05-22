Road construction projects to start Monday in Dodge and Fillmore counties

KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – Two road construction projects are scheduled to start Monday in southeastern Minnesota.
Weather permitting, two years of work will begin on Highway 57 in Kasson. The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) says it will include the reconstruction of Highway 57 in Kasson from Veterans Memorial Highway/Dodge County Road 34 to 11th Street NE, construction of a roundabout at Highway 57 and Veterans Memorial Highway/Dodge County Road 34, and construction of a mini roundabout at Highway 57 and Main Street.
Construction crews will begin work on Highway 57 by cutting down trees on the boulevard that will be in the work zone and need to be removed because of the changing grade of the road, utility work and sidewalk improvements. Pavement removal will also start.
The following detours will be in place:
Stage 1A/Stage 1B detour for Hwy 57 traffic traveling north through November:
- Turn left on Co. Rd. 34 (Co. Rd. 34 turns into 8th Ave. SW/ Co. Rd. 21)
- Turn right on Co. Rd. 12 which takes motorists back to Hwy 57
- Southbound Hwy 57 traffic will use the same detour in reverse.
Stage 1A detour for pedestrians going north through November:
- Turn left on West Main St.
- Turn right onto 1st Ave. NW
- Turn right on to 7th St. NW which takes pedestrians to Hwy 57
Southbound pedestrians will use the same detour in reverse.
MnDOT says construction is also scheduled to start for the Highway 43 project from Rushford to Mabel.
Work is expected to last through October on repaving 22 miles of Highway 43, stabilizing three areas of eroding slopes and shoulders, replacing all guardrails, replacing 11 centerline drainage pipes, and repairing 55 centerline drainage pipes.
Two detours will be used during this project. Starting Monday, culvert work and a detour will begin on Highway 43 from Highway 16 to Fillmore Co. Rd. 10. A detour of using Fillmore Co. Rd. 37 and Fillmore Co. Rd. 25 will be used to direct travelers around Hwy 43. This detour will last roughly three to four weeks.
Once that first section opens to traffic, culvert work will begin on the remaining project area south to Mabel and a detour will used around the work zone. Travelers will use Fillmore county roads 37, 10, 12, and 21 and Hwy 52. This detour is anticipated to last eight to 10 weeks.