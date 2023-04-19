Road construction plans for 2023 released in joint press conference

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Public Works, Olmsted County, and MnDOT announced their 2023 plans for road construction in a joint press conference today.
The three organizations took turns at the Olmsted County Government Center this morning unveiling projects they would be working on during this year's construction season.
One aspect of the three presentations that was shared among the presentations was the emphasis they all placed on making roads safer.
Though RPW has a bevy of projects throughout the city, they seem to be focusing on replacing unsafe intersections with roundabouts. Two are being added this year at spots with long histories of car wrecks, with more on the docket for 2024.
"We have another roundabout project in southwest Rochester at Commercial Drive and 48th Street Southwest near Kwik Trip and McDonald's," said city engineer Dillon Dombrovski. "We had a fatal crash there over a year ago and the council asked us to look at intersection improvements. The preferred option is a roundabout at that location as well."
Olmsted County, meanwhile, will be adding rumble strips to several county highways to drowsy drivers from falling asleep at the wheel.
"Edge-line rumbles, shoulder rumbles," said county construction manager Scott Holmes. "We've started to go with some center-line rumbles as well because we have had some head-on-head crashes, so we're hoping that helps as well."
MnDOT is also committed to driver safety, with their reconstruction of the southbound stretch of Highway 52 between Cannon Falls and Zumbrota being for safety reasons.
However, with this week marking National Work Zone Awareness Week, they also want to bring attention to the safety of construction workers as well.
"We want people to arrive safely at their destination," said planning director Mark Schoenfelder. "We want workers to go home safely to their families at night. So, again, every year we just try to highlight it because there are enough serious injuries and fatalities in work zones."
Full lists of the road construction projects announced today can be found at the following links:
Rochester Public Works projects: https://www.rochestermn.gov/Home/Components/News/News/9110/1593
Olmsted County projects: https://www.olmstedcounty.gov/residents/roads-transportation/construction-projects
MnDOT projects: https://www.dot.state.mn.us/construction/index.html