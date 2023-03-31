ROCHESTER, Minn.-There's some new construction that started today downtown. It's on a part of Fourth Street Southeast near the Olmsted County Government Center. Work will be done on a water pipe that runs under the road. A leak in the pipe was recently discovered. The construction is expected to last until the end of April.
Road construction begins in downtown Rochester
- Jerome Barnett
