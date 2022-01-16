Road conditions improve in Albert Lea after Friday's snowstorm

ALBERT LEA, Minn.- Road conditions were improving on Saturday after Friday's snowstorm caused some hazardous travel.
The parking lot of Loves was filled with truck drivers including Gurwinder Dhillion who had no problem driving on Minnesota's highways and interstates Saturday morning.
"The roads were almost dry and clean so there was no such problem," says Dhillion.
The sun and plows helped make driving better for Steve Roloff. Roloff is from Eagan and is no stranger to snow.
"Today they're improving. They got alot of chemical on the road," explains Roloff. "The wind's not as hard. The sun's helping the chemical clean the road and the plows are out so it's much improved from yesterday."
Although the roads have gotten better, Roloff says the weather is still tough for truck drivers.
"They come into an area like this and park and end up stuck in the morning with warm tires on the ice, breaks freeze up, they persevere."
The snow is more troublesome for trucker Darryl Hopkins. After driving on Friday's road conditions, he's glad today's are better.
"Last night was really really bad. This is something I'm not use to. I'm from the south so but it's not too bad right now."
Hopkins comes from Colombia, South Carolina. Friday's road conditions were the worst he's ever driven in.
According to Storm Team 3, Albert Lea received 6.5 inches of snow on Friday.