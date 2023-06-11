 Skip to main content
Road closure to start Monday in Mason City

  Updated
Section of Mason City road closed by water main repair

MASON CITY, Iowa – Starting Monday, construction is closing a part of Winnebago Way/1st Street NW.

The Mason City Engineering Department says there will be no traffic allowed traffic between 4th Street SW (IA 122) and North Pierce Avenue.  Access to Parkridge Drive, Lakeview Drive, Willowgreen Court and Winnebago Court will be maintained.

City officials say the closure is due to the Winnebago Way/12th Street NE Street and Utility Rehabilitation SWAP Project, which is expected to last until the end of July.

MC Road Closed June 12 2023

