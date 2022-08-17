Riverland Community College teacher named 'Educator of the Year'

KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – A Riverland Community College teacher has been named the 2022 Outstanding Educator of the Year by the Minnesota State Transportation Center of Excellence.
The award is going to Automotive Technology Instructor Olle Gladso, who grew up in Norway and was an intelligence officer there for over 10 years. Gladso has lived in the United States since 1987 and has written and co-authored several articles for trade magazines involving unique diagnostic methods and equipment as well as how to effectively and efficiently use them.
Riverland says Gladso was also an instrumental part of a grant team that recently secured the school a $348,486 in grant funding from the National Science Foundation (NSF) Advanced Technological Education (ATE) program. The NSF-ATE funding will be used to support the “Educating Autonomous Vehicle Technicians” project being launched by the Automotive Service Technology program. Gladso will be the Principal Investigator of the project.
“I’d like to congratulate Olle Gladso, for this well-deserved honor,” says Riverland President Adenuga Atewologun. “His expertise, coupled with the grant opportunity to increase capacity for training Riverland students in Autonomous Vehicle Technology will be an invaluable training resource for enrolled students in our Automotive Technology program.”