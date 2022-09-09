Riverland Community College President to retire in 2023

KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – The President of Riverland Community College is retiring.
Dr. Adenuga Atewologun says he will step down on June 30, 2023, ten years after becoming Riverland’s President and concluding more than 40 years of service in higher education.
“One of my greatest joys at Riverland has been making community connections across the region the college serves,” says Dr. Atewologun. “I look forward to the upcoming academic year to continue the work and thank the communities for the generous support they have shown me personally and the community college we all love.”
Riverland says Dr. Atewologun worked to establish specialty areas at each campus building, including positioning the Albert Lea Campus’ focus through a $10.1 million remodel and expansion of a Transportation, Trades and Industrial Education Center through a bonding project funded by the Minnesota Legislature. He currently has a new bonding project proposal in the works on the Austin Campus to enhance and support services to meet basic student needs.
“Nuga (Atewologun) has been an effective and visionary leader,” says Minnesota State Chancellor Malhotra. “He is passionate about the success of the students and of the communities Riverland serves. He has demonstrated that strong leadership can co-exist with empathetic approaches to manage the college. He is a well-regarded leader within the region. His great work with The Hormel Foundation is a case in point. This work has enhanced access to the college for students in the area. He will leave the college with strong forward momentum to build on to secure its future.”
Riverland says under Dr. Atewologun’s stewardship, The Hormel Foundation created the Austin Assurance Scholarship that allows all Austin high school graduates an opportunity to attend Riverland without cost. Dr. Atewologun also leaves behind a legacy through a public-private partnership bringing together the University of Minnesota, elected officials, and leaders from the private sector, to create an integrated complex — known as the Future of Advanced Agricultural Research in Minnesota (FAARM)— that will include world-class facilities, as well as several hundred acres of fields and land to further support the mission of FAARM and a strong forward-looking institutional momentum
Riverland says the goal will be to hire and name its next President so that person is prepared to start on July 1, 2023. The search process will begin almost immediately and, in the coming weeks, Minnesota State’s Chancellor Malhotra intends to visit with students, faculty, staff, and community members to listen and learn about the current context and future aspirations for the college.