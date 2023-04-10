Riverland Community College president reflects on enrollment trends over recent years

AUSTIN, Minn. - Community colleges across the state have been seeing changing enrollment trends over the last few years.
Riverland Community College reports that it has been seeing a fluctuation largely caused by pandemic-related factors, but the school was actually seeing increased enrollment even as the pandemic began to hit the United States in early 2020.
In 2019, the college saw its enrollment numbers increasing, with a head count of 4,609 students that year.
Then, in 2020, enrollment based on head count actually jumped to 4,865 students.
However, when COVID really started to put everything to a staggering halt, the school saw sizeable reductions moving forward.
In 2021, the school saw the head count dropping down to 4,516 students, which amounts to a reduction of 349 students enrolled.
Riverland Community College President Dr. Adenuga Atewologun, who is well-known as Dr. Nuga, shares that factors like staying home during the pandemic, taking care of family members, and international students returning home during this time led to a sharp drop in enrollment.
"Some of our international students went back home because of COVID. Some of them couldn't come back because the requirements to come back were more stringent," Dr. Nuga said.
In 2022, the college again saw a decrease in enrollment, with a head count of 4,310 students enrolled that year.
So, the school has been using different initiatives to expand its student enrollment.
"We targeted adult learners," Dr. Nuga said. "For instance, we started an evening practical nursing program. That program in fact had a wait list because many students who are working adults, they wanted to come back and improve themselves."
Other enrollment strategies that the school has explored include a partnership with the Hormel Foundation to offer student tuition assistance for students in all Austin high schools.
According to Dr. Nuga, students that complete all of their high school education requirements at either a public or private high school in Austin qualify for debt-free enrollment at Riverland Community College for as many as two years.
It's called the Hormel Foundation Austin Assurance Scholarship, covering 100% of the costs for tuition (65 credit maximum), textbooks, and other required materials for their education at Riverland.
Overall, Dr. Nuga reports that enrollment rates for 2023 are currently on track to compare similarly to those in 2022.