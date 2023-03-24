Riverland Community College getting nearly $2 million federal grant

KIMT-TV 3 NEWS - $1,975,000 federal dollars are going to support a workforce initiative called “Learn and Earn” at Riverland Community College.
Organizers say the program is meant to strengthen the pipeline of skilled technicians in the manufacturing and transportation sectors by creating programs and curriculum that will provide students with the opportunity to obtain educational credentials or certifications while also contributing to the workforce by working in high demand fields that are experiencing unprecedented labor shortages.
“Due to the great support of Minnesota Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith, Riverland Community College is grateful for the Congressionally Directed Spending allocation to launch a $1.97 million Learn and Earn Initiative that engages industry partners with students in Riverland’s manufacturing and transportation programs at our three campuses in Austin, Albert Lea, and Owatonna,” says Riverland President Dr. Adenuga Atewologun. “The allocation will enable an investment into high-tech instructional equipment and create “learn and earn” opportunities for students with the cooperation of employers in high-demand fields, such as manufacturing and transportation. For employers who are currently experiencing unprecedented workforce challenges and shortages, the Learn and Earn Initiative is a strategic investment in Riverland Community College to meet workforce development needs in the region we serve.”
Riverland says about $1.7 million of the project costs will be allocated to upgrading equipment to meet industry standards for training students in manufacturing and transportation programs on the Albert Lea and Owatonna campuses.
Approximately $275,000 of the award will be allocated to engage businesses to develop a “Learn and Earn” model for learners to enroll in manufacturing and transportation programs while working part-time for partner businesses to solve the immediate and future workforce demands.
Manufacturing is the second largest industry in the Southeast Minnesota Economic Development Region 10. Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development labor market research shows a projected 7 percent increased need in Southeast Minnesota for Electro-Mechanical Technicians between 2020 and 2030 and reports 243 current job vacancies.
“At Design Ready Controls, our main focus is people” says John Hacker, chief financial officer, Design Ready Controls. “This funding helps support our employees to have continual growth and career development within the company. We’ve partnered and seen the success of “Learn and Earn” programs and look forward to launching this with Riverland.”