River City Sunrise Rotary awards grants to sculpture walk, United Way of North Central Iowa

MASON CITY, Iowa - $2,000 in grants have been given out by the River City Sunrise Rotary Club of Mason City.
The club’s board approved two grants on July 12. One is approved a $1,500 grant to sponsor a sculpture in the 2024-2025 River City Sculptures on Parade sculpture exhibition. The other is a $500 grant to United Way of North Central Iowa to assist with the annual Kids Shoe Drive.
The River City Sunrise Rotary Club of Mason City says it has been active since 1990 and is part of the 1.4 million neighbors, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers who make up Rotary’s global network.
For more information on the River City Sunrise Rotary Club, or to join the club, contact Club President Tim Coffey or visit https://www.masoncitysunriserotary.org/.