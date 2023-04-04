River cities by the Mississippi river could experience flooding this spring

LAKE CITY, Minn.-The National Weather Service (NWS) said some flooding could impact river cities by mid April.
KIMT News 3's Storm Team Three Chief Meteorologist Aaron White said flooding is possible because of heavy snow accrued in the state over the winter months, as well as rapid warmer temperatures on the horizon.
The NWS said the Mississippi River could have minor flooding near Lake City by mid April.
In Rochester, the Zumbro River is expected to decrease in depth in the coming weeks and is not at risk of flooding.