Rising egg prices cause Rochester bakery to dish out nearly $1,000 more per month

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Many of us are able to find ways to use fewer eggs when planning our meals as the average price for a dozen of eggs is now $4.25.
That's up from $1.79 in 2021 according to research from Purdue University. The rate we're paying is at the highest it's been in 50 years.
While grocery shoppers may be able to work around the price hike restaurants and bakeries whose bread and butter relies on the small, but mighty, ingredient, avoiding purchasing isn't an option.
Sweet House Bakery in Rochester whips up homemade pastries, cookies and cakes. The small business is working to keep up with demand without impacting their bottom line, or cutting too deep into their customer's wallets.
Owner Jenyce Habibobic explained, "We have now grown to be about $150 to $250 more in eggs a week so that equals out to be about a $1,000 more a month we're spending on eggs."
She hopeful customers will be understanding as the shop deals with uncertain costs month to month.
"Unfortunately I think it's become more regular to slowly creep up than it was before," said Habibobic. "It was kind of price changing a couple times
of year instead of having to look at it monthly. That's the hardest part."
The business wants to keep prices low for customers but Habibobic says minor increases are necessary to meet their bottom line.
She explained, "Some things have been adjusted whether it's five to twenty cents. They're not major changes, and maybe people don't see them, but they are big changes for businesses. Twenty cents an item when you have a whole line out of items each day. So, it adds up to equal the price of the cost that's gone up."
For now rising costs can't stop the batter from rising, as well, at Sweet House Bakery and that means customer can continue to live by the local shop's motto.
Habiobic added, "Choose happy, eat cake!"
The bakery says since there is still shortage of eggs the business may consider putting in more frequent orders to make sure bakers have the essential ingredient to keep churning out those customer favorites.