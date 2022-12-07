Rising cost of doing business in Rochester has one property owner concerned about his store's future

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Rochester's new tax levy of 6.85% in 2023 has Bruce Struve, the owner of Struve's Paint and Decorating, worried about the future of his business in the city.
Struve's Paint and Decorating was opened in 1947 by Struve's dad, Ken.
For the last 50 years, Struve has carried his family businesses' torch but is now worried the rise of city costs could force him to sell the store.
"I would like to be here but I am either forced to move from this place and sell the business and I do not like to be in that position where I need to sell my property," Struve said.
On top of property taxes, Struve said businesses on North Broadway Ave. have also had to shoulder costs for construction of the new road, which has made business difficult for stores that are emerging from a global pandemic.
"Whatever happens will happen. We have a lot of good customers still. I mean but since this two years put us in a downturn, it is tough to look ahead. It should be an improvement once traffic flow is started again but it has been really tough," Struve said.
The city said money from the upcoming property taxes will go towards public safety, parks and recreation, capital improvement projects and more.
