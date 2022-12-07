 Skip to main content
...Hazardous travel from wintry weather Thursday into Thursday
night...

.A broad swath of precipitation will overspread the state by
Thursday afternoon and evening. Temperatures near to below
freezing will favor wintry precipitation types over north central
and into west central Iowa. The bulk of the snowfall
accumulations are expected across the north where up to around 4
inches may fall by the time the system clears out early Friday.
This will create areas of hazardous travel conditions due to slick
and covered roads along with visibility reductions. Just to the
south and west a glaze of ice mixed in with the snow or sleet is
possible. This would lead to slick conditions especially on
elevated surfaces, however the extent of the impacts are uncertain
due to temperatures close to freezing.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THURSDAY
TO 9 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of
an inch.

* WHERE...Portions of north central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 3 PM Thursday to 9 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Rising cost of doing business in Rochester has one property owner concerned about his store's future

  • 0

The Rochester City Council approved a 6.85% tax increase for 2023.

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Rochester's new tax levy of 6.85% in 2023 has Bruce Struve, the owner of Struve's Paint and Decorating, worried about the future of his business in the city.

Struve's Paint and Decorating was opened in 1947 by Struve's dad, Ken. 

For the last 50 years, Struve has carried his family businesses' torch but is now worried the rise of city costs could force him to sell the store. 

"I would like to be here but I am either forced to move from this place and sell the business and I do not like to be in that position where I need to sell my property," Struve said.

On top of property taxes, Struve said businesses on North Broadway Ave. have also had to shoulder costs for construction of the new road, which has made business difficult for stores that are emerging from a global pandemic.

"Whatever happens will happen. We have a lot of good customers still. I mean but since this two years put us in a downturn, it is tough to look ahead. It should be an improvement once traffic flow is started again but it has been really tough," Struve said. 

The city said money from the upcoming property taxes will go towards public safety, parks and recreation, capital improvement projects and more. 

You can read more about the city's budget here

