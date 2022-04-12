RISE for Youth program seeks mentors for underrepresented students

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A new Rochester-based program aimed at helping black and underrepresented students find success in education and employment is seeking mentors.
The RISE for Youth program is in collaboration with the Rochester branch of the NAACP and Mayo Clinic.
Rochester NAACP president Walé Elegbede says the program is seeking professionals in just abbot any field willing to share their knowledge and experience with high school and college students.
The RISE for Youth program is hoping to provide education and training focused on removing barriers to equity which Elegbede says will include mentoring.
He explained two types of mentors will be accepted. The first will be primary mentors who will meet with a student at least once per quarter for a year.
The second will be flash mentors who will be available to students on a one-time basis.
Elegbede says it's important to have a variety of mentors to meet each individual student's need.
He explained, "We're looking for folks who want to pour their heart and soul into these kids that's the number one criteria. I can't say it has to be someone in the medical field or someone in the hospitality field because what we're going to do is match mentors to students so we're looking for all types of mentors."
Applications are being accepted through April 15. However, Elegbede does say the NAACP will look into extending the deadline if more mentors are interested.
You can find an application to become a mentor by clicking here and more information on the program by clicking here.