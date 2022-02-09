'Right to Repair' legislation aims to address repair restrictions

MASON CITY, Iowa - Imagine having a problem with your phone or vehicle, yet you're restricted on how you can get it repaired. The 'right to repair' movement has taken off across the country, and new federal legislation may make it easier for farmers to get their equipment fixed.
Legislation recently introduced in the U.S. Senate would require vehicle and agriculture equipment manufacturers to make spare parts, tools, instruction manuals and software codes publicly available for farmers and vehicle owners to fix their devices by themselves or through a third-party mechanic.
For Trae Hestness with Iowa Farm Bureau, he feels the changes with adding more technology in farming implements over time has made it more challenging for farmers to get equipment fixed on time before and during planting and harvest, and the legislation should provide some relief.
"A lot of these guys have been farming for a long time, and they've been working on the John Deere 4020...those types of tractors where they were able to fix those on their own the majority of the time. Now, we can't do that because we don't have that system, that accessibility to our machinery to find that problem and solve that problem."
He's heard from local farmers about what it could potentially mean for them.
"I know a bunch of my family members have been using YouTube videos on how to fix a drive suspension or something like that. That's a type of thing farmers are able to do with this bill, is being able to find the diagnostics on that piece of machinery and fix it themselves."
In Massachusetts, a court case there is set to decide if a voter approved 'right to repair' law could move forward. It would require vehicle manufacturers to give repair shops universal access to vehicle data. A decision there is set to be made no later than March 7.