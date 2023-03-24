"RideAbility" seeks therapeutic horseback riding volunteers

PINE ISLAND, Minn.-The nonprofit organization RideAbility is looking for volunteers for their horseback riding season. The organization offers children and adults with special needs the chance to try therapeutic horseback riding at their equestrian facility. Most of their volunteers will do "sidewalking" for the clients. That means they'll walk alongside riders and their horses. They could also use volunteers to take care of barn duties, which may include grooming the horses. Jeanie Michelizzi, the executive director of RideAbility, said the work can be rewarding for volunteers.
“Our volunteers have often told me that nothing impacts them like these kids…yep, so just seeing-just meeting the people that come out here is a great inspiration. We’re meeting strong people who face challenges everyday and overcome them beautifully," Michelizzi said.
Their riding season takes place from early April to mid-October. If you're interested in volunteering, a link to RideAbility's website can be found here.