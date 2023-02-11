Ride for Wyatt in Mantorville promotes mental health awareness

MANTORVILLE, Minn.-The fourth annual "Ride For Wyatt" happened today. The snowmobile ride was conceived by friends of Wyatt Coy's family four years ago after Wyatt died by suicide at age 18 two years prior. At Riverside Park, more than fifty people gathered together to go on a scenic 30 mile ride beginning and ending at the park. The ride's goal is to raise awareness for mental health and reduce the stigma surrounding it. The event supports the Wyatt M. Coy Scholarship Fund and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Matt Coy, Wyatt's dad, said we should have a culture where it's okay to discuss mental health.
“It has to be okay to talk about it, because if we don’t talk about it nothing’s gonna change, nobody’s going to feel differently, and we’re not going to address the problem, so unless it’s okay to talk about…nothing changes. That’s why it’s okay to not be okay. What’s not okay is to sit on it," Coy said.
Other activities at the event included a silent auction, a chili feed and live music at the Mantorville Saloon.