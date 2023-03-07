Riceville woman sentenced for not using a drug tax stamp

OSAGE, Iowa – Methamphetamine results in probation and a fine for a North Iowa woman.
Kimberly Ann Baize, 49 of Riceville, has been sentenced to three to five years of supervised probation and fined $1,025 after pleading guilty to failure to use a drug tax stamp.
Baize was a passenger in a vehicle pulled over near Osage for a traffic violation on June 15, 2022. Investigators say a K9 dog indicated there were drugs in the vehicle and officers found 5.6 grams of meth, a digital scale, and cash in Baize’s purse.
A charge of possession with intent to deliver meth was dismissed as part of a plea deal.