Riceville woman sentenced for not using a drug tax stamp

Kimberly Baize

Kimberly Baize

OSAGE, Iowa – Methamphetamine results in probation and a fine for a North Iowa woman.

Kimberly Ann Baize, 49 of Riceville, has been sentenced to three to five years of supervised probation and fined $1,025 after pleading guilty to failure to use a drug tax stamp.

Baize was a passenger in a vehicle pulled over near Osage for a traffic violation on June 15, 2022.  Investigators say a K9 dog indicated there were drugs in the vehicle and officers found 5.6 grams of meth, a digital scale, and cash in Baize’s purse.

A charge of possession with intent to deliver meth was dismissed as part of a plea deal.

