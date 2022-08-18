Ribbon cutting held to celebrate new Longfellow Elementary School

Rochester, Minn. - A ribbon cutting ceremony celebrated a new elementary school as it welcomes students and staff in Rochester.
Teachers and students at Longfellow Elementary School, alongside Mayor Kim Norton and local politicians, gathered to celebrate the new facility on Thursday.
The construction costed $33 million and Superintendent Kent Pekel says the project was on-time and on-budget. It's a facility he says the Rochester community should feel good about funding.
"They have invested in the kids in this community and that's the future of the community. So, every time we have the privilege to open one of these buildings, all of which have come in on-time and on-budget, it's really an investment in the future of our community and I'm so honored to be apart of that," he said.
Longfellow is the only school in the district to operate on a 45/15 instructional calendar with school beginning the last week of July following a six-week summer vacation.
That means student have already been in class since July 27th and have been enjoying the new school.
Pekel says the elementary school isn't a traditional one as it's specifically designed for students to gather and collaborate together.
He added, "I think it combines an outward looking view of this amazing fields sort of around us and yet really, really intimate learning spaces in classrooms and cubbies and 'maker spaces' and an amazing cafeteria that frankly I wish I could eat lunch in every day!"
Unfortunately media were not allowed inside the building for security purposes at this time. However, the district does hope to host tours of the new facility sometime in the fall.
The former Longfellow building is just a short distance from the new building which is located on 20th St. SE in Rochester.