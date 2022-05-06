Ribbon cut on Sukup Manufacturing's steel coil facility expansion

MANLY, Iowa - It's a huge milestone for North Iowa-based Sukup Manufacturing.
Sukup's steel coil facility and distribution center at the Manly Terminal officially opened their doors one year ago, but now, there's a little more room. Together with Sukup employees, state representatives and Mason City Chamber of Commerce members, the green ribbon was cut on the expansion of the facility that, when fully staffed, is expected to employ 25-30 people.
U.S. Representative Ashley Hinson was in attendance at the ribbon cutting, and got a tour of the facility. As there has been more of a focus on American made products, she applauds the company's initiative.
"When you look at American products, and how we can utilize resources we have here...it's American steel, it's American energy, all of those things combined. When you look at how these industries support each other...we're next to a terminal in Manly where rail and truck intersect. From a standpoint of supply chain, it's absolutely critical in the kind of investment they're making."
The facility is helping the company in significantly reducing the company's cost of hauling in steel from out of state.