Ribbon cut on solar panel array addition

MASON CITY, Iowa - An Iowa company is strengthening its commitment to sustainability.
During a ceremony Wednesday morning, the ribbon was cut on Aeron Advanced Manufacturing's new solar array. The nearly 600 panels help power their facility, as the company works to slash the amount of non-renewable energy it consumes to make its products. CEO Patrick Kosar says the installation capitalizes on being more environmentally conscious.
"We think it's a must do. It's an essential part of our business now. Putting in the solar panels, which provides a huge percentage of the power we use at the factory, was a top priority, and we will continue to expand it in the future."
Aeron designs, engineers and manufactures fragrance diffusers and other lifestyle products for national retailers and wholesalers.