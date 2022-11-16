RFD swears in two new firefighters at awards event

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Rochester Fire Department swore in Annabelle Hardwick and Brady Nelson at an awards ceremony at Fire Station Two on Wednesday.
The department also promoted one firefighter to motor operator, gave out two awards to two members for actions in the field and recognized Sue Lindskog for her volunteer service.
RFD Chief Eric Kerska said the two new inductees brings the department close to full strength.
However, Kerska said he is worried about future recruitment.
"What are we going to do as a state, school district, community in encouraging our youth, the next generation to become public servants because those numbers are dropping," Kerska said.
Kerska added that applications for the department open in Feb. of 2023.
