RFD reminds smokers to properly dispose smoking materials

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Fire Department is reminding smokers to properly dispose of materials like cigarette butts after a recent string of structure fires.
RFD have determined five structure fires last month were caused by smoking materials not properly disposed of.
Thankfully, none of the fires were fatal, but it's still a spike that has firefighters concerned.
The department is asking smokers to go outside when lighting up and to use an ashtray with water or sand to dispose of cigarette butts, adding the ends should never be discarded into vegetation such as mulch, grass, or leaves.
Additionally, potted plants are not proper places to extinguish a cigarette, as potting soil can be very flammable.
Captain Brett Knapp of the fire department says smoking materials can be especially dangerous fire starters due to the length of time it can take to fully extinguish them.
"Smoking materials can ignite hours later when people either maybe are no longer there at the structure or are maybe even asleep," he said. "The fires get a chance to grow much larger when no one knows they are happening and then they cause more damage and are more dangerous for people."
Capt. Knapp also noted as we spend more time outside this summer, it becomes more important to practice fire safety - even with the smallest flames.
RFD is also warning users of e-cigarettes to be careful, as the batteries in e-cigs have been known to also ignite when improperly stored or used.