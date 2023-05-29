RFD reminding residents of fire safety on Memorial Day

 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 12 PM CDT SUNDAY THROUGH 8 PM CDT
MONDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air
Quality Alert for ozone pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is
expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
category.

* WHERE...Southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 12 PM CDT Sunday through 8 PM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and
people who are active outdoors, may experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Ground-level ozone is expected to be high
during the afternoon hours on Sunday and Monday, and air quality is
expected to reach the Orange (unhealthy for sensitive groups) AQI
category across southeast Minnesota.

Sunny skies, warm temperatures,and low humidity will create an
environment favorable for two types of pollutants (Volatile Organic
Compounds and Nitrogen Oxides) to react in the air to produce ground-
level ozone. Ozone will be highest during the afternoon and early
evening hours when sunshine is most abundant, and temperatures are
highest. Air quality is expected to reach the Orange AQI category.
This is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups. Ozone levels will
be low during the overnight and morning. Air quality will improve on
Tuesday, when a weather system will move across the state and bring
increased moisture, clouds, and scattered thunderstorms to eastern
Minnesota.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and people who are
active outdoors, should limit prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.
Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such
as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

&&

For information on current air quality conditions in your area and to;
sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications by;
email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow mobile app, visit;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-climate/current-air-;
quality-conditions.;

You can find additional information about health and air quality at;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-climate/air-quality-and-;
health.

RFD reminding residents of fire safety on Memorial Day

Fire safety tips for Memorial Day

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Memorial Day is a big day for camping and grilling. However, with dry weather and high fire risks, the Rochester Fire Department is reminding residents to practice proper fire safety during the holiday.

Spencer Klemm of the RFD says if you're planning to have a campfire, keep it in the fire pit and have a water source nearby in case the flames get out of hand. If you leave the area, make sure the fire is completely out before moving.

"As people are getting out and about with the nicer weather, we are seeing more campfire type calls," he said.

When it comes to the holiday barbeques, make sure your grill is clean of grease ahead of the first grill of the season and inspect your propane fuel lines.

"You want to keep the lid open, especially when you're starting it," said Klemm. "We ask that you keep it away from the house if you can and keep it away from any overhanging branches or by the house - just in case it does start a fire, it doesn't get on the house."

Use long-handles tools made specifically for cooking on the grill to keep you safe while you cook and never add starter fluid when the coals are already on fire.

Don't let fire get in the way of your Memorial Day BBQ feast.

