RFD reminding residents of fire safety on Memorial Day

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Memorial Day is a big day for camping and grilling. However, with dry weather and high fire risks, the Rochester Fire Department is reminding residents to practice proper fire safety during the holiday.
Spencer Klemm of the RFD says if you're planning to have a campfire, keep it in the fire pit and have a water source nearby in case the flames get out of hand. If you leave the area, make sure the fire is completely out before moving.
"As people are getting out and about with the nicer weather, we are seeing more campfire type calls," he said.
When it comes to the holiday barbeques, make sure your grill is clean of grease ahead of the first grill of the season and inspect your propane fuel lines.
"You want to keep the lid open, especially when you're starting it," said Klemm. "We ask that you keep it away from the house if you can and keep it away from any overhanging branches or by the house - just in case it does start a fire, it doesn't get on the house."
Use long-handles tools made specifically for cooking on the grill to keep you safe while you cook and never add starter fluid when the coals are already on fire.
Don't let fire get in the way of your Memorial Day BBQ feast.