RFD reminders for winter weather safety, keep hydrants and exhaust vents clear of snow

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A big snow event, like the wet heavy snow we saw on Thursday can create some fire hazards in your home. The Rochester Fire Department has some reminders.
With the more frequent use of furnaces and fireplaces comes the possibility of carbon monoxide building up in your home so make sure exhaust vents for appliances aren't covered by snow.
This includes keeping gas fireplaces and chimneys clear of snow.
And in case of a fire emergency make sure all exits of your home are clear - not just the front.
RFD asks that during snow removal take extra time to uncover the fire hydrants in your neighborhood on all sides by at least three feet and all the way to the street.
“It takes some time for us at the event of a structure fire to be able to hook up a hydrant and pull the hose we need to it anyway, so if we need to take extra time to dig out snow to make the connection from the hydrant all the way back to the fire engine then that's a lot of precious time that gets lost,” says Capt. Brett Knapp.
Another potential hazard during this time of year is leaving flammable items too close to space heaters and fireplaces.
RFD wants to remind you to make sure everything flammable is kept at least three feet away.
Aslo make sure fire hazards are out of reach for both pets and children.
“Taking the extra time to make sure all of your vents coming out of your home with gas appliances are cleared as well as all the exit doors from your home are little bits of effort that could literally save somebody’s life,” Knapp adds.
It's also important for furnaces to be maintained regularly and up to date.
Another good reminder from RFD, don't use your furnace closet area for storage.