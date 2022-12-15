 Skip to main content
...Snow, Strong Winds, Hazardous Travel Expected Into Tonight...

.Snow will continue to fall through most of the evening and into
tonight, and northwest winds will increase during that time with
gusts up to 45 mph. This will cause reduced visibility in blowing
snow, especially during brief periods of more intense snow
showers. Roads will be slick due to the combination of snow,
blowing snow, and falling temperatures.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional accumulations of one to three inches.
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Much of north central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slick road conditions and low visibility in
falling and blowing snow, including during the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

RFD reminders for winter weather safety, keep hydrants and exhaust vents clear of snow

A big now event like the one we're seeing today, can create some fire hazards in your home.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A  big snow event, like the wet heavy snow we saw on Thursday can create some fire hazards in your home. The Rochester Fire Department has some reminders. 

With the more frequent use of furnaces and fireplaces comes the possibility of carbon monoxide building up in your home so make sure exhaust vents for appliances aren't covered by snow. 

This includes keeping gas fireplaces and chimneys clear of snow. 

And in case of a fire emergency make sure all exits of your home are clear - not just the front. 

RFD asks that during snow removal take extra time to uncover the fire hydrants in your neighborhood on all sides by at least three feet and all the way to the street. 

“It takes some time for us at the event of a structure fire to be able to hook up a hydrant and pull the hose we need to it anyway, so if we need to take extra time to dig out snow to make the connection from the hydrant all the way back to the fire engine then that's a lot of precious time that gets lost,” says Capt. Brett Knapp. 

Another potential hazard during this time of year is leaving flammable items too close to space heaters and fireplaces.

RFD wants to remind you to make sure everything flammable is kept at least three feet away.

Aslo make sure fire hazards are out of reach for both pets and children. 

“Taking the extra time to make sure all of your vents coming out of your home with gas appliances are cleared as well as all the exit doors from your home are little bits of effort that could literally save somebody’s life,” Knapp adds. 

It's also important for furnaces to be maintained regularly and up to date. 

Another good reminder from RFD, don't use your furnace closet area for storage.

