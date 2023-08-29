RFD recruits begin training in Fall Rookie Academy

ROCHESTER, Minn. - For eight Rochester Fire Department recruits, Tuesday was their first day of training in the field after joining the fall rookie academy last Thursday.
The eight recruits spent the first few days of the academy being sworn in and other administrative work.
For the next ten weeks, RFD's training department will be showing these men and women the ins and outs of firefighting.
For day one, the recruits worked on getting comfortable with their breathing equipment and navigating tight spaces with limited visibility.
As the 10-week academy goes on, recruits will work on fighting fires and performing rescues.
Though only eight recruits are in this session, over 150 people applied. Deputy Fire Chief Holly Mulholland says the department was able to boost their numbers by changing some of the requirements.
"So this round, you didn't need to have our certifications to apply and to compete to be on our eligibility register," she said. "You still need them at hire, but this is really providing us an opportunity to learn a little bit more about what those barriers might be."
Deputy Chief Mulholland tells me the department is still experimenting with these changes to requirements. They won't be sure of the results until the next rookie academy in the spring.
When the recruits graduate from the academy they will be assigned to one of three battalions in the city. The recruits will be under a six-month probationary period as they learn from mentors on the job.