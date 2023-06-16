RFD offers fire safety tips after statewide increase in fire-related deaths

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Minnesota Department of Public Safety has released data showing 70 Minnesotans were killed in fires last year. It's the highest number in 27 years.
The Rochester Fire Department says it thankfully hasn't seen the same increase in fire fatalities in the city as what's being reported statewide.
However, there are still concerns the department want to address as the summer continues to heat up.
Locally, RFD says there's been a spike in fires caused by careless smoking, specifically in the last month. While none of those blazes resulted in deaths, it's still a worrying trend.
Fire Captain Ben Davis says it's important to test your smoke alarms once a month and change the batteries every year. He also notes preparing your family for the worst is also a must.
"Have a home fire escape plan," he said. "Run a fire drill in your house so when everybody in the family hears that smoke alarm, they know what to do to get safely out of the house."
Another main reason house fires start is homeowners or renters forgetting to take food out of the oven or fall asleep while cooking. The department says an easy way to avoid this is by setting an extra timer.
The Department of Public Safety's full report can be found here.