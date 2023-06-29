RFD gives tips on firework safety amid drought

ROCHESTER, Minn. - With the Fourth of July weekend fast approaching, it may be tempting to bust out a box of fireworks.
However, the Rochester Fire Department is reminding us all to be careful when handling any type of pyrotechnic.
RFD says the firefighters have responded to structure fires caused by fireworks every July 4th for the past several years.
With this summer's dry weather conditions, the potential for accidental fires is even more dangerous.
Captain Ben Davis says you should make sure to only set off fireworks in damp areas. Afterward, he says you should soak used fireworks in water.
"[People have] set off the fireworks and then [they] put them in the garbage or set them next to the house," he said. "A half-hour or an hour later, we have a structure fire because those fireworks are still smoldering inside."
As a reminder, fireworks that shoot off the ground are illegal in Minnesota.
According to RFD, most firework-related injuries are caused by sparklers.