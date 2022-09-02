RFD continues effort to restore clocktower near Fire Station #1

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Efforts to restore the Rochester Fire Department clocktower are moving forward.
In 2015 the department began working towards brining back the clock and bell tower to Fire Station 1. It's located at the intersection of South Broadway Ave. and 6th Street SW.
The clock was originally constructed in 1898 and was used to sound the time as well as summon the city's firefighters according to the government's website.
It was moved to the Mayo Civic Center in 2015 but due to renovations it was later transferred to temporary storage.
Now, due to a $100,000 donation from the estate of Alan Calavano, known as "Mr. Rochester Historian", whose last wish was to see the bell tower restored the push to realize his dream is underway.
Fire Chief Erick Kerska says the hope is was to have construction tentatively being this fall but it depends on contractor Kraus Anderson's schedule.
He does hope the community will get involved to help fund the effort and give life to a part of local history.
Kerska explained, "It's a piece of our history. It's a piece of our past. The architecture of that era is unlike what's being built today so I just think it's important to remember the past and display it rather than throw everything away."
There have been several ongoing fundraising efforts including a scrap metal drive held by White's Smoke, Fire, and Water Damage Restoration that's already raised around $6,000.
You can also click here to go to RFD's website to donate to the cause.
The fire department is working to launch a website strictly for the project it's expected to be up and running in the next couple of days.