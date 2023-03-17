RFD and Parks and Recreation conducting controlled burns at Rochester parks this spring

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Fire department and Parks and Recreation are facilitating controlled burns at ten Rochester parks for prairie grass maintenance.
The prescribed burns allow training opportunities for firefighters to practice handling real-life fires they would not normally encounter in a training setting.
Removing the dry grass helps prevent fires from growing into larger and more dangerous fires during the drier seasons.
The controlled burns can only happen in dry weather with low wind speeds.
"Basically what we have from the time the snow melts to the time the green grass starts to grow is when we like to get these burns done because that's when we have the biggest bang for our buck and it's the most effective,” said Rochester Fire Department Captain Caleb Feine.
Conducting these controlled burns will allow more plants and grass to grow and kill invasive insect populations.
“Each of these burns that we do carry out are going to be extremely well controlled and the number one thing we have in mind is making sure that the only thing that is affected is the actual grass that we are trying to help rejuvenate and for our training purposes. Safety is always our number one goal."
2023 Controlled Burn Locations:
Cascade Lake Park, including the island
Century Hills
Essex Park
Fox Trails
Gamehaven Reserve
Homestead Prairie
Northern Hills Prairie
Prairie Crossings
Schmidt Park
Silver Lake