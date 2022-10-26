Reynolds, Grassley top Iowa Youth Straw Poll

DES MOINES, Iowa – If the Iowa Youth Straw Poll is any indication, incumbents will have a good election night in a couple of weeks.
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate says 16,629 K-12 students from more than 140 schools participated in the straw poll, where students were invited to vote for their preferred candidates in Iowa’s U.S. Senate, U.S. House and gubernatorial races.
The final results:
- Republican Kim Reynolds won the Youth Straw Poll race for Governor, with 60% of the vote. Democratic Deidre DeJear had 31% and Libertarian Rick Stewart picked up 9%.
- Republican Chuck Grassley came out on top in the U.S. Senate race, 61%-39% over Democrat Michael Franken.
- In the First Congressional District, Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks defeated Christina Bohannon 58%-42%.
- Republican Ashley Hinson won 66%-34% over Liz Mathis in the Second District.
- Democrat Cindy Axne defeated Republican Zach Nunn in Iowa’s Third District, 56%-44%.
- Republican Randy Feenstra picked up 63% of the vote in the Fourth District, with Democrat Ryan Melton at 23% and Liberty Party Caucus candidate Bryan Jack Holder at 14%.
"I want to thank all the teachers, principals and staff that helped make the Youth Straw Poll possible, but most importantly, thank you to the students who made their voices heard," says Secretary Pate. "This was hopefully a valuable, hands-on learning experience for them, and I hope all of them will continue to be a voter throughout their lives."
