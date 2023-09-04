 Skip to main content
Reward for information in disappearance of Jodi Huisentruit doubled to $50,000

MASON CITY, Iowa - The reward to find former news anchor Jodi Huisentruit has been doubled in an effort to spur new leads in the case.

Huisentruit was an anchor at KIMT News 3 when she disappeared back in 1995. Now, 28 years later, private invesitgator Steve Ridge says he's increasing the reward from $25,000 to $50,000.

In a press release on Monday, Ridge says he believes doubling the reward might encourage someone to come forward with tips about her disappearance.

In the release Ridge said, “Time is not on our side, and we need to heat up this cold case.”

