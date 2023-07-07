Return of Jehovah's Witness convention brings boost to local economy

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A series of Jehovah's Witness conventions are returning to Rochester this summer after a pandemic pause.
City leaders say an economic boost is sure to follow.
Church leaders expect 14,601 attendees to come to the Med City over the next month for this year's "Exercise Patience" convention.
This is actually the second event in a series of five being held in Rochester over the summer.
Though the event hasn't been put on since before the pandemic, these convention-goers are still remembered fondly by local business owners.
Shops, restaurants, and hotels report bringing in double to triple their normal profits during these weekend conventions.
Church representatives and city tourism experts tell me, the partnership benefits both sides.
"The food is nice, the hotel arrangements are nice, the people always treat us well," said William C. Wilson, a local spokesman for Jehovah's Witnesses.
"This is a group that really encourages all of their friends and all of their attendees to get out and support the restaurants, the coffee shops, the retailers," said Joe Ward, president of Experience Rochester and the Mayo Civic Center.
Both convention organizers and Mayo Civic Center project these events will bring $6-7 million of revenue into the local economy this summer.
The convention will host a Spanish-language event on July 21st, with two more English events scheduled for July 28th and August 4th. All the events are free and open to anyone wanting to attend.