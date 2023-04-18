Retired Zumbrota police officer dies suddenly

ZUMBROTA, Minn. – The Zumbrota Police Department is announcing the death of a retired officer.
Gary Schroeder Jr. served his community for 18 years before retiring due to medical reasons at the end of 2022 and also was a member of the Zumbrota Fire Department for many years. The Police Department says Schroeder “fought a hard and courageous battle against PTSD attained in the line of duty” and committed suicide on Monday.
A statement from the department says:
“He will be fondly remembered for his hearty laugh and his deep love for his community. The Officers of the Zumbrota Police Department express our sincerest condolences to the Schroeder family, Gary’s friends, and all of those who were blessed by his presence.”
The Zumbrota Police Department says anyone experiencing distress should reach out to the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing or texting 988 or reaching out online at 988lifeline.org.
Visitation for Officer Schroeder will be Sunday from 4 pm to 7 pm at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Zumbrota. Funeral Services will be Monday at 11 am at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Zumbrota, with a Visitation one hour prior.