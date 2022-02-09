Retailers partnering to distribute free N95 masks

MASON CITY, Iowa - A federal program is helping people get free N95 masks.
Walmart is one of many retailers nationwide taking part in a national initiative from the Biden administration that is distributing 400 million free masks from the national strategic stockpile.
Tina Badker with Walmart of Mason City says greeters are handing them to customers at both of their entrances, with a limit of three per person. So far, she says customers are happy to get the extra protection at no cost.
"Myself, having Covid twice, I think it's a good thing to keep people protected. The numbers are going down, that's pretty good. Whatever we can do to help is a good thing for everybody."
Many other pharmacies are offering free masks as well, including HyVee and Walgreens.