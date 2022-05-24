Results of primary election in Minnesota's 1st Congressional District: Ettinger wins DFL nom

MINNESOTA – Results are coming in for the special Congressional primary election in Minnesota’s 1st District.
With 94.26% of the vote counted, Brad Finstad is leading the GOP field with 13,273 votes, Jerry Munson is second with 12,1859 and Jennifer Carnahan is third with 2,801.
For the DFL nomination, Jeff Ettinger has been declared the winner by the Associated Press with 11,702 votes, giving him an insurmountable lead over second place Sarah Brakebill-Hacke with 2,413.
Two marijuana legalization parties had candidates running unopposed: Haroun McClellan for Grassroots – Legalize Cannabis and Richard B. Reisdorf for Legal Marijuana Now.
