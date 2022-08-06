'Restore' is celebrating 8 years of supporting Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity home-building mission

 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of north central Iowa, including the following
counties, Cerro Gordo, Hancock, Kossuth, Winnebago, Worth, Emmet
and Palo Alto.

* WHEN...From 10 PM CDT this evening through Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
The greatest risk for flash flooding is expected in poor drainage
and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- While conditions are dry over north central Iowa, there is
concern that storms may repeat over the same area tonight
into Sunday morning, leading to localized rainfall amounts of
3 to 5 inches and possibly higher amounts near the Minnesota
border. While the soil can likely absorb this rainfall, if it
were to occur over an urbanized area, it could lead to an
increasing risk of flash flooding. There remains uncertainty
in the axis of heaviest rainfall and whether that will be
over northern Iowa or southern Minnesota.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Cerro
Gordo County through 730 PM CDT...

At 704 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Mason City, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and additional rainfall up to one
inch.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Ponding of ponding of water on roadways,
low visibilities, and rises in small streams and creeks.

Locations impacted include...
Mason City.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

'Restore' is celebrating 8 years of supporting Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity home-building mission

  • 0

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Saturday Restore is celebrating eight years in Rochester with the annual Restorefest. 

Restore is an ongoing fundraiser for the non-profit Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity. 

Sales floor manager, Amanda Kintzi says they take local furniture donations to resell. 

All sales then go back toward supporting the Habitat's mission to build more affordable housing. 

"Where they're paying less than 30 percent of their income a month. And the nice thing is here at the restore, people can come in, shop, save 50-90 percent of retail prices to furnish their home, buy stuff they need to do their own repairs at home, and just give back to the community in a number of different ways,” she explains. 

LP and the 45s provided the live music, and the fest was full of hourly raffles, food trucks, and outdoor games. 

Restore made $700,000 in store sales in the last fiscal year. 

Kintzi says over $100,000 of that was turned to Two Rivers Habitat to continue their home-building efforts.

“The whole reason for Restore fest is to spread the word that we are here, spread the word that we can take their donations, they can come and shop and save money, and they can help the community though Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity, just by supporting and shopping at the restore.” 

If you are interested in donating items to Restore, you can reach out to them via phone or email at (507) 258-5505 ext. 3 or donations@rochesterrestore.org

