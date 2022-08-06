'Restore' is celebrating 8 years of supporting Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity home-building mission

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Saturday Restore is celebrating eight years in Rochester with the annual Restorefest.
Restore is an ongoing fundraiser for the non-profit Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity.
Sales floor manager, Amanda Kintzi says they take local furniture donations to resell.
All sales then go back toward supporting the Habitat's mission to build more affordable housing.
"Where they're paying less than 30 percent of their income a month. And the nice thing is here at the restore, people can come in, shop, save 50-90 percent of retail prices to furnish their home, buy stuff they need to do their own repairs at home, and just give back to the community in a number of different ways,” she explains.
LP and the 45s provided the live music, and the fest was full of hourly raffles, food trucks, and outdoor games.
Restore made $700,000 in store sales in the last fiscal year.
Kintzi says over $100,000 of that was turned to Two Rivers Habitat to continue their home-building efforts.
“The whole reason for Restore fest is to spread the word that we are here, spread the word that we can take their donations, they can come and shop and save money, and they can help the community though Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity, just by supporting and shopping at the restore.”
If you are interested in donating items to Restore, you can reach out to them via phone or email at (507) 258-5505 ext. 3 or donations@rochesterrestore.org