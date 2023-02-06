Restaurants getting ready for Valentine's Day

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Multiple Rochester eateries are doing something special for Valentine's Day, and Chester's Kitchen & Bar is no exception. They're going to have food and drink specials from February 10th through February 14th. The restaurant is looking forward to the big day after recovering from the COVID-19 slump and staffing woes. Derek Jensen, the executive chef, said they hope they can help create long-lasting memories for the customers.
“Part of it is being, you know, a business, but other part is, you know, that emotional part, the-the-the memories part, the part that, you know, you’re gonna remember when you came and you had that dinner with-with your significant other, your loved ones, or your family or whoever," Jensen said.
He also said it's a good idea to think about booking on one of the days leading up to Valentine's Day since reservations will likely fill up quick.