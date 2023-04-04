Restaurant prepares for Easter

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Easter is less than a week away, and a local restaurant is gearing up to serve community members for the holiday. On Easter, Canadian Honker Restaurant will be serving a traditional ham dinner and prime rib. They will be open for breakfast from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the restaurant shifted to takeout and said they still did pretty well. They said business is growing back to what it used to be. Matie Powers, one of the managers there, said she enjoys working on holidays.
“Holidays here are-are super fun. We’re kind of like a family here, so we all come, spend the holiday together, we laugh and it’s just-it’s a good time and good spirits," Powers said.
Easter is the restaurant's second busiest holiday. Their busiest holiday is Thanksgiving.