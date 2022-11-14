Resources available for clearing away snow and ice

ROCHESTER, Minn.-With the snowfall, the Rochester Public Works Department wants to remind us all about the rules when it comes to clearing sidewalks. Property owners with a public sidewalk or path next to their property need to fully remove the snow and ice within 24 hours after a snowfall. The Rochester Public Works Department will investigate complaints, and violators can receive a $40 citation and a bill to cover getting the snow and ice removed. The goal is making the sidewalks safer for everyone during the winter season.
“We want a safe access for all residents in Rochester…safe route…a non-slippery route. It’s-it’s already hazardous enough in wintertime to travel in Minnesota," Rochester Public Works Department Project Manager Josh Fjetland said.
If you want some help with that snow and ice removal, you can get free salt-sand mixture at a couple of locations in Rochester, including behind the Fiesta Cafe in the Northbrook Shopping Center and at the end of 1 Avenue SW next to the former YMCA building.