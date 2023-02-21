Resource Room at Byron Middle School

 Skip to main content
...Snow Continues Overnight With Second Round Wednesday...

.Snow continues along and north of Interstate 90 from southeast
Minnesota into west and central Wisconsin. Heaviest snowfall
rates up to an inch per hour slightly farther north towards the
Interstate 94 corridor. Highest accumulations from this afternoon
and evening near 4 inches in parts of southeast Minnesota with
1-3 inches elsewhere in western and central Wisconsin. Rapidly
reducing visibilities below one mile expected in aforementioned
heavier snow bands with quick accumulations rapidly deteriorating
road conditions.

A band of 5 to 8 inches of total snow is expected north of
Interstate 90 through the I-94 corridor tonight into Wednesday
morning. Snow amounts will decrease very quickly south of I-90.
Blowing and drifting snow Wednesday morning is expected as winds
increase.

The second and stronger wave of snow arrives from south to north
Wednesday across the entire area. By the time the storm ends late
Thursday, an additional 8 to 12 inches of snow is expected
northwest of an Austin, Minnesota to Necedah, Wisconsin line.
sleet and freezing rain are a expected south of this line. Ice
amounts from 1 to 3 tenths of an inch are possible along and
south of the Highway 18 corridor beginning early Wednesday
afternoon lasting until Thursday morning with the risk of tree
and power line damage amplified by winds gusting to 30 to 40 mph.

This will be a HIGHLY impactful winter storm with travel severely
impacted at times.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
WEDNESDAY...
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM WEDNESDAY TO
6 PM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory overnight into Wednesday
morning, snow expected with further accumulations of 2 to 4
inches. For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy mixed precipitation
expected. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 12 inches and ice
accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Dodge, Olmsted, Winona, Mower and Fillmore Counties.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 AM CST
Wednesday. For the Winter Storm Warning, from 9 AM Wednesday
to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Visit 511mn.org for road conditions.

&&

Resource Room at Byron Middle School

  • Updated
  • 0

Byron Middle School is one of fifty state winners in the 13th annual Samsung Solve for tomorrow competition.

BYRON, Minn.-Byron Middle School is one of 50 state winners in the 13th annual "Samsung Solve for Tomorrow" competition. Eighth grade students at the school designed a project called "The Cubby." It's to help students be able to order personal care items such as toothbrushes. They'd order on the on an app and then pick up the items at a time that works for them. The hope is that someday the larger Byron community would be able to take advantage of the resources. Marcus Leloux, one of the teachers of those 8th grade students, said he's excited to have the chance to help people out.

“I think it’s something that we need to make sure that we’re doing for each other. I think through some of the struggles in the last few years that’s something that we’ve definitely learned is that we have to be here for each other and support each other, and I think this will be a really cool way to help those that are in need," Leloux said.

Byron Middle School hopes they'll be chosen as one of the 10 national finalists that get to pitch their project to judges in an in-person event in May.

