Resource Room at Byron Middle School

BYRON, Minn.-Byron Middle School is one of 50 state winners in the 13th annual "Samsung Solve for Tomorrow" competition. Eighth grade students at the school designed a project called "The Cubby." It's to help students be able to order personal care items such as toothbrushes. They'd order on the on an app and then pick up the items at a time that works for them. The hope is that someday the larger Byron community would be able to take advantage of the resources. Marcus Leloux, one of the teachers of those 8th grade students, said he's excited to have the chance to help people out.
“I think it’s something that we need to make sure that we’re doing for each other. I think through some of the struggles in the last few years that’s something that we’ve definitely learned is that we have to be here for each other and support each other, and I think this will be a really cool way to help those that are in need," Leloux said.
Byron Middle School hopes they'll be chosen as one of the 10 national finalists that get to pitch their project to judges in an in-person event in May.