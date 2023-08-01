Resource fair held for homeschool families

ROCHESTER, Minn.-A resource fair was held today at Saint Mary's University of Minnesota-Rochester in order to help out homeschool families. Roughly 20 different educational organizations were a part of this resource fair. There were organizations focused on things like teaching kids how to code video games, how to use sign language, and how to defend themselves and build self-confidence. It also featured presentations from people discussing various topics such as ChatGPT. Kids who came to the resource fair could also enjoy some activities such as coloring. Angie Severson, one of the event organizers, said that she hopes these resources make a big impact.
“Prior to COVID, there was a really great connection between all of these families in the Rochester area. Then, when the pandemic happened, everything shut down, a lot of those connections have not been rebuilt since prior to, and so something like this fair is how we can bring these people back together, and so they can reform these relationships and rebuild and learn from each other," Severson said.
Homeschool art classes will start there in early September. You will need to register online ahead of time for those art classes.