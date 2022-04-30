Residents of Albert Lea get rid of old junk the right way with annual Clean Up Day

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - Saturday was ‘Clean Up Day’ in the city of Albert Lea where residents were able to get rid of any old waste laying around their yards, garages, porches and basements the right way.
Twice a year the city opens up the City Transfer Station for residents to come and clear out their old junk.
Furniture, mattresses, box springs and an array of other household items were taken to the landfill preventing them from showing up at other locations around town.
Albert Lea City council member, Rich Murray, says “Rather than these things getting dumped in some ditch somewhere, or out in somebody's woods, along the roadside, this allows people the opportunity to pick it up, bring it out. It's just a nice way for people to spruce up in the spring.”
Metals, cardboard, and steel items are recycled after being dropped off.
Steven Jahnke, City of Albert Lea Engineer and director of Public Works says the city's on-site demolition landfill takes care of discarded building materials. That includes things like roofing, siding, and concrete.
“We’ve got 8 (trash bins) sitting here filled again, and we've already dumped 4, and that's not counting all the recycling things out here,” says Murry.
The city of Albert Lea holds a clean up day every year on the last weekend of April.
“It’s just a good thing for the city to do and I think the citizens are appreciative of it. It's just a good way for them to clean up in the spring, and get rid of a few things. I think it's good for the citizens and good for the city.
If you missed out on this one they also hold one every other fall.