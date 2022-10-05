Residents mixed reaction to approved Silver Lake and Soldiers Field Memorial Park Master Plans

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Park Board adopted the Silver Lake Master Plan and the Soldiers Field Memorial Park Master Plan at their meeting on Tuesday.
The Soldiers Field plan is a three-year measure that poses a slight impact to the current golf course but Med City residents have mixed reactions about the decision.
While the master plan has been approved, the next step is the design process, where the city is trying to minimize the impact to golf courses.
According to the plan, three holes will be altered or moved altogether.
Frequent golfer Kathy Gregory says it shouldn't have to be one thing or the other and thinks it's possible to make everyone happy.
“If we work together and involve everyone in the community I think we can find a solution. I just wanna make sure everybody is represented because I've had concerns about everybody being included in the survey, so I’d really like everyone to be represented for this,” she expressed.
She is also concerned about the location of Soldiers Field for an aquatic center, saying it is already too congested downtown and added there's not enough parking.
Some residents are concerned the changes will deter people from utilizing the course.
“Right now it is a regulation golf course. I think if the holes are shortened, high schools won't be able to use this for their tournaments because it won't have long enough yardage," says Judy Wasser.
The city plans to start designing the aquatics portion of the plan Thursday with the goal to begin construction in the spring of 2023.
The Silver Lake Park plan is going to cost up to $16.5 million and some residents are concerned whether their tax dollars are going to the right place.
The adopted Silver Lake master plan aims to create a splash pad at the Silver Lake Pool, upgrade the skatepark, make additions to the existing trail network and more.
Some visitors are hopeful about the plan as long as it doesn't jeopardize the park's scenery.
“I love this park, I love this lake, it's just so much fun walking around it. And I like the fact there are wild plants close to the water, I really enjoy the wildflowers. I would hate to see the natural part of it be spoiled, but if it needs improvements I would certainly be interested in looking at it,” says Rebecca Green.
In addition to tax dollars funding will be provided through park referendum funds and the city is seeking city grants for the skate park, playground, and aquatics center.