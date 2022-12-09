Residents in Rochester spend Friday morning digging out their driveways and sidewalks

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Southeast Minnesota got hit with a large wintry mix which means many people spent time digging out their car, sidewalks and driveways.
For some it was the first time bringing out the snow blower for use this season.
Others are shoveling their sidewalks to keep people walking by safe from slipping and falling.
The Anes family brought the whole family out to help shovel while the kids had a day off from school.
Erika says it's a group effort to clear away the snow.
“It is for us. It keeps the kids busy and gives them some sort of responsibility to help out their parents.”
“I thought we had school but my dad said we have school we gotta wake up,” says 2nd and 4th graders Adrian and Joaquin.
“We’ve been here long enough to know the Minnesota weather.. I don't like the cold but I like the snow,” says Erika.
Kaleb Geer has lived in Minnesota for three years and is a native to northeast Iowa.
“This is nothing new to me. Driving in this, this isn't to bad of a day. Safety, having the sidewalk cleared, a lot of walkers. I walk my dog, so it's nice to have it down to the sidewalk so you're not slipping on the snow and ice,” he says.
A reminder from the City of Rochester - any property owners with a public sidewalk are required to remove snow and ice within 24-hours after a snowfall.