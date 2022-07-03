Residents in Dover gather for early Independence Day celebration

DOVER, Minn.- Residents came together today for a special July 4th celebration.
Folks were on hand to enjoy a slew of events hosted by the city including a car show, bean bag tournament, AFW wrestling on main street and a fireworks display after dusk.
"I'm blessed to be able to be here and be able to do this for the folks in Dover. I've been a resident here for 12 years and it's fantastic for everybody," says organizer Dustin Bell.
On Monday, The City of Dover will host its 'annual chicken feed' event featuring live music. That starts at 11am.