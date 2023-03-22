Residents evacuated from Creekside Apartments after building deemed unsafe

ROCHESTER, Minn. - City of Rochester places one of the Creekside Apartment buildings under condemnation.
The City Community Development announced the condemnation due to the building's unsecure structure, lack of domestic water, and damaged fire alarm system.
The Rochester Fire Department responded to an emergency water flooding inside the building on March 18, 2023. After examination, it was discovered a broken water line was the cause of the flooding, resulting in turning off the building's water supply. This incident helped the city realize the dangers of living inside the building.
“The Olmsted County Housing Stability Team has been instrumental in supporting households through this process. They met with each impacted family and created a plan to temporarily transition them into a
hotel and move their belongings into a safe place. The Housing Stability team will continue to work with impacted tenants to assist them in finding new housing,” said Olmsted County Housing Director Dave Dunn.
Housing and Neighborhood Services says if the violations are fixed, then the residents can move back in.