Residents digging out after heavy snowfall

ROCHESTER, Minn. - We're all getting a bit of a workout this winter. Once again, people are taking the shovels out of the garage and cleaning up the driveways and sidewalks once again.
It was a scene that has played out several times this winter. In a neighborhood off of 19th Street NW in Rochester, residents there were scooping up the snow or blowing it away.
Early this morning, city plows had not made it through the side streets. A garbage truck out on its rounds spun the tires, trying to get some traction. While a four-wheel-drive pickup had no trouble plowing through the five inches of snow on the street.
KIMT News 3 spoke with Chris Coulson, who was out shoveling her driveway. Between her and her family, it took them about an hour to get the snow cleared up. She thinks this winter has been much snowier than the last.
"It feels like we have more snow, but I do remember a few years back our drifts along the sidewalk were about up to here," Coulson said.
In the city of Rochester, a local ordinance says residents have 24 hours to clear snow from sidewalks, after the end of a snow event.
For people who may have trouble clearing the snow, there is help available. Family Service Rochester offers support services. You can find their website here, or call 507-207-2010. Volunteers to clear snow are also needed.