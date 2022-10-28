Residents at MercyOne North Iowa are part of a high-altitude research project

MASON CITY, Iowa – Internal medicine residents at MercyOne North Iowa are part of a research project that could help people in high-altitude situations.
The project is aimed at improving understanding of the impacts of decreased blood oxygen levels, also known as hypoxia. It will study healthy people who fly to high altitudes on a routine basis, and how their bodies respond.
“We know ascending to a high altitude can lead to hypoxia along with other physiological stressors,” says Dr. Doug Summerfield, medical director, MercyOne North Iowa Critical Care Unit, and one of the physicians leading work on the study. “Looking at healthy people and how they experience and respond to these stressors is a way for us to better understand disease processes in people who are sick.”
MercyOne North Iowa says this research is one example of how a residency program can enhance the learning opportunities for new medical providers.
“Participation in this type of education through research project gives me exposure now to types of conditions I may not have seen for years in my medical practice,” says Dr. Crystal Marshall, a MercyOne Internal Medicine Resident. “We’ve learned techniques related to pulmonary function testing that can be used to diagnose patients, and with a level of expertise beyond what I would have gotten in standard training. This type of research project is an incredible opportunity for young physicians to gain knowledge and expertise early in their careers.”
Data from the research project will be analyzed over the coming months and could be submitted for review by spring 2023. The research is conducted in partnership with other health care organizations and funded in part by MercyOne North Iowa Foundation.