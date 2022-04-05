Researchers in the Med City launch new test to track immunity to omicron variant

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Imanis Life Sciences based in Rochester has created a new test to track immunity to the omicron variant - for at-risk patients.
Researchers at Imanis Life Sciences developed a similar test back in 2020 to detect the original coronavirus.
They're using that same technology to adapt the test to detect omicron.
The test looks for neutralizing antibodies which block the virus from entering healthy cells.
Principal scientist Rianna Vandergaast says there have been a number of studies that show neutralizing antibodies are the best predictor of future protection from infection.
The test is useful for both researchers and the public, but she says it's especially crucial for those who are immunocompromised - to figure out risk from future infection.
“Especially those who are at higher risk of getting severe disease if they do get coronavirus - this is really helpful in providing an idea of how well they might be protected,” says Vandergaast.
“It will help them be able to know on an individual level - how well protected they are - and then make better decisions on what we should do in regards to masking, social distancing, or travel, that will help keep them safe,” she explains.
The original test is available nationwide through Mayo Clinic labs.
Imanis is still working with physicians on getting this most recent test launched. Vandergaast says they have the capacity to perform several thousand tests a week.
There is also a test available called “Immuno-cron plus'', that offers both tests in one - detecting antibodies that are generated in response to both the original virus and the omicron variant.